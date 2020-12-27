Beam (BEAM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.22 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. Beam has a market cap of $22.43 million and approximately $7.22 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 77,897,720 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Beam can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

