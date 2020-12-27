BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BRBR. BidaskClub raised shares of BellRing Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.17.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $24.92 on Thursday. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $25.41. The firm has a market cap of $982.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.69 million. On average, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 55,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,070,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

