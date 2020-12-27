BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEST shares. BidaskClub lowered BEST from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.80 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

BEST stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. BEST has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $836.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.79.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.47). BEST had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that BEST will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEST. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in BEST in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in BEST by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in BEST in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in BEST by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BEST during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

