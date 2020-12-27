BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEST shares. BidaskClub lowered BEST from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.80 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

BEST stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. BEST has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $836.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.79.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.47). BEST had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that BEST will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEST. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in BEST in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in BEST by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in BEST in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in BEST by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BEST during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit