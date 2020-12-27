BetaPro S&P/TSX Capped Energy 2x Daily Bull ETF (HEU.TO) (TSE:HEU) Shares Down 1.1%

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020

BetaPro S&P/TSX Capped Energy 2x Daily Bull ETF (HEU.TO) (TSE:HEU) shares traded down 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$24.30 and last traded at C$25.00. 121,762 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 119,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.28.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.04.

