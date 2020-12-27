BidaskClub Downgrades Copa (NYSE:CPA) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Copa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Copa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Copa stock opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.34.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.99 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copa will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,132,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,398 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,324,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,540,000 after acquiring an additional 587,007 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Copa by 32.0% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,336,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,567,000 after buying an additional 323,734 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Copa during the second quarter valued at about $11,666,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Copa during the second quarter valued at about $11,602,000. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

