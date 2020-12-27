BidaskClub Downgrades Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) to Buy

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KNSL. Truist raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $207.28 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.35). Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.76, for a total value of $951,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,913,265.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $2,781,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,543. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

