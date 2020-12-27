BidaskClub Downgrades Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.29.
SRE opened at $125.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.99 and its 200 day moving average is $125.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 93,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 57,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 2,048.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.
