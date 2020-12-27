BidaskClub Downgrades Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.29.

SRE opened at $125.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.99 and its 200 day moving average is $125.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 93,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 57,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 2,048.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

