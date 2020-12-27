BidaskClub Lowers Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Deluxe from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Deluxe has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $439.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.45 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 16.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 6.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 284,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 921.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 32,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 29,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 441.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.