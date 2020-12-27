BidaskClub Lowers Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.30.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

