BidaskClub Upgrades Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Strong-Buy

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.90.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $167.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.16. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $170.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,325.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Qorvo by 994.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,942,000 after acquiring an additional 675,719 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 285.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after acquiring an additional 595,827 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Qorvo by 136.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after acquiring an additional 567,088 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Qorvo by 1,103.6% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 541,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after acquiring an additional 496,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,712,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.