Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Trading Up 3.3%

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) shares shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $629.95 and last traded at $629.95. 54 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $610.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $576.28 and its 200-day moving average is $464.10.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $60.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.84 million for the quarter.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

