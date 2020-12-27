Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Trading Up 3.3%

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) shares shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $629.95 and last traded at $629.95. 54 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $610.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $576.28 and its 200-day moving average is $464.10.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $60.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.84 million for the quarter.

About Biglari (NYSE:BH.A)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit