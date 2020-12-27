Bitcoin Gold Price Down 13.3% This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $8.57 or 0.00031272 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $150.03 million and approximately $15.10 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00239275 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00046222 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000699 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.