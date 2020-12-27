BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Market Cap Achieves $768,618.24

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $768,618.24 and $26,836.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00257416 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00033210 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00047403 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.