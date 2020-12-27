BlackCoin Price Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0420 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $2.54 million and $294,237.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,389,253 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

