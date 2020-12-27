BlackRock Inc. Acquires 60,308 Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,308 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.73% of Surface Oncology worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,038,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,477 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,700,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,133,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Surface Oncology by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $861,000. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SURF stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $391.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 11.12.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 4,000 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $30,770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,707,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,840,780 in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SURF shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.19.

Surface Oncology Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

