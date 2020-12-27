BlackRock Inc. Acquires 76,708 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 25,484.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 618,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 27,751 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 75,569 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 88,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 14,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter.

BATS BBJP opened at $27.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76.

