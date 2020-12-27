BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of NL Industries worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in NL Industries by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 35,260 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NL Industries by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NL Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NL Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in NL Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Get NL Industries alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut NL Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

NL opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. NL Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $5.40.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 5.12%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th.

NL Industries Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.