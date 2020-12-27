BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,237,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,643 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Matinas BioPharma were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTNB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 110.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 286.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 395,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 292,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 324.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 352,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 269,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 136.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 137,126 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matinas BioPharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $0.94 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $2.49.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

