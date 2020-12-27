Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Hits Market Cap of $2.33 Million

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $2.33 million and $339,060.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00046319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00295014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00029595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015416 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

BCPT is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blockmason Credit Protocol Token Trading

Blockmason Credit Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

