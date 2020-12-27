Blockstack One Day Volume Reaches $21.93 Million (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Blockstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockstack has a total market cap of $281.89 million and approximately $21.93 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blockstack has traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00045218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.56 or 0.00291054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00015488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $576.37 or 0.02135244 BTC.

Blockstack Coin Profile

Blockstack (STX) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 945,757,398 coins and its circulating supply is 711,834,032 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org

Buying and Selling Blockstack

