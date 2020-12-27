Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. 35.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Johnson Rice began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

BE opened at $30.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $31.45.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $93,658.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,910.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,581.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,874,965 shares of company stock valued at $161,237,227. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

