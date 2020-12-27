BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DEA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 158.50 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $107,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $346,066.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $137,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,826.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $827,538. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 369,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 155,256 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Analyst Recommendations for Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit