BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DEA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 158.50 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $107,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $346,066.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $137,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,826.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $827,538. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 369,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 155,256 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

