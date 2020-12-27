BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:ZWB)

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of TSE:ZWB opened at C$17.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.06. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a one year low of C$11.44 and a one year high of C$18.97.

