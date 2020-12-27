BMO India Equity Index ETF (ZID.TO) (ZID) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

BMO India Equity Index ETF (ZID.TO) (TSE:ZID) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from BMO India Equity Index ETF (ZID.TO)’s previous annual dividend of $0.03.

TSE ZID opened at C$31.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.57. BMO India Equity Index ETF has a one year low of C$16.00 and a one year high of C$31.90.

