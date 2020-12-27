BMO US Put Write ETF (ZPW.TO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:ZPW)

BMO US Put Write ETF (ZPW.TO) (TSE:ZPW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

ZPW stock opened at C$15.17 on Friday. BMO US Put Write ETF has a 1 year low of C$12.65 and a 1 year high of C$16.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.14.

