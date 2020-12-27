BMO US Put Write ETF (ZPW.TO) (ZPW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

BMO US Put Write ETF (ZPW.TO) (TSE:ZPW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of ZPW stock opened at C$15.17 on Friday. BMO US Put Write ETF has a twelve month low of C$12.65 and a twelve month high of C$16.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.14.

