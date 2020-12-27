Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives $34.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.08.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boot Barn from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

In related news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period.

Shares of BOOT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.48. The stock had a trading volume of 240,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,432. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

