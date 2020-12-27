Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.37. 268,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,528. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $91.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 20,685 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,861,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,416 shares of company stock valued at $10,419,193. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,763,000 after buying an additional 1,823,564 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after buying an additional 1,508,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,182,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,782,000 after buying an additional 451,799 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.8% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,890,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,888,000 after buying an additional 437,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16,043.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 413,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,172,000 after acquiring an additional 411,024 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

