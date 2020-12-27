BoringDAO Price Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. One BoringDAO token can currently be bought for about $234.69 or 0.00869832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $10.28 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00126621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00019413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.85 or 0.00625829 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00155534 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00323105 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 75% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00056236 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

BoringDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.