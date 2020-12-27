BQT Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One BQT token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B. BQT has a market capitalization of $779,976.63 and approximately $1,466.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BQT has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00044921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.89 or 0.00293634 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00030021 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00015440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.73 or 0.02154102 BTC.

About BQT

BQT (CRYPTO:BQTX) is a token. It was first traded on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 tokens. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico . BQT’s official website is bqt.io . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

