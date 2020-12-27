Bread Market Capitalization Tops $6.44 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Bread token can currently be purchased for about $0.0726 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a market capitalization of $6.44 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bread has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00046764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.99 or 0.00297332 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00029995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00015036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.68 or 0.02072885 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

