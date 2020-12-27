Brickability Group Plc (BRCK.L) (LON:BRCK) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Brickability Group Plc (BRCK.L) (LON:BRCK) were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 58 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.76). Approximately 277,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 574,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.50 ($0.71).

The firm has a market cap of £133.67 million and a P/E ratio of 15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 52.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a GBX 0.87 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Brickability Group Plc (BRCK.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Products and Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, roofing tiles, and slates, as well as joinery materials, radiators, and associated parts and accessories.

