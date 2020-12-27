Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is an operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools primarily in China. The Company provides bilingual, kindergarten, training and other educational services. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is based in Foshan, China. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised Bright Scholar Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.38.

NYSE BEDU opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04. Bright Scholar Education has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $95.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEDU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 1.4% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,794,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,688,000 after acquiring an additional 64,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 3.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service company, operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services; and Chinese government-mandated curriculum services for students.

