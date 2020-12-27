Brokerages Anticipate BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.87 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDSI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

NASDAQ:BDSI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 215,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,534. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $434.77 million, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.76. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at $154,716.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Vollins sold 20,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $90,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $90,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,825 shares of company stock worth $176,710 over the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 11.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 0.6% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 804,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 103.8% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

