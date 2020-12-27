Brokerages Anticipate G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will post sales of $14.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $34.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.70 million to $42.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.49 million, with estimates ranging from $3.70 million to $21.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover G1 Therapeutics.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Seth Rudnick sold 18,974 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $385,741.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rajesh Malik sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $180,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,569 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $515,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,057,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 18.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 25,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $31.21. The company has a market cap of $745.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.