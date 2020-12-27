Brokerages Anticipate Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.20. Southwestern Energy posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 95.17%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,228,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,569,340. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 414.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 23,793 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 47.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

