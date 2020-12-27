Brokerages Anticipate Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 87.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter.

TGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 87,212 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.8% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 237,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 25,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 119.5% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 72,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 39,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGS opened at $5.26 on Thursday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $804.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.