Brokerages Expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will post sales of $65.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.00 million and the highest is $69.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy reported sales of $79.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year sales of $247.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $289.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $498.83 million, with estimates ranging from $473.00 million to $529.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCEI. ValuEngine raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 41,491 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 16,577 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,296,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

