Brokerages Expect Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) will announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Cloudera posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLDR shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $14.88 on Thursday. Cloudera has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54.

In other news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 4,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $53,664.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 72,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $1,109,535.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,242 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,283 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 11.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 310,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 7.2% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

