Brokerages Expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Will Post Earnings of $8.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to post earnings of $8.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $9.69. Credit Acceptance posted earnings of $8.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $22.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.20 to $24.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $27.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.93 to $32.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $7.87. The firm had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.56 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.89 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on CACC shares. TheStreet downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Credit Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,957 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,787,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 409.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CACC opened at $329.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.17. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $199.00 and a one year high of $539.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a current ratio of 23.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.32.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

