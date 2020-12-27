Brokerages Expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to Announce $3.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will announce $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.08 and the highest is $3.17. Essex Property Trust reported earnings of $3.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $12.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.89 to $12.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.41 to $13.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 606.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $234.25 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $329.74. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

