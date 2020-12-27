Brokerages Expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to Post -$0.38 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Eventbrite posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 137.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.49 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Eventbrite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 29,092 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth $1,014,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 338,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 105,743 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EB traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 208,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,981. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

