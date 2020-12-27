Brokerages Expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.51 Million

Analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will post $60.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.50 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $143.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $266.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.53 million to $273.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $384.60 million, with estimates ranging from $377.70 million to $396.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.82%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLYA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $747.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.09. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $546,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $31,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,544 shares of company stock worth $1,031,331. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $8,380,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $1,971,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

