Brokerages Set Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) PT at $20.21

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.21.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.32. The company had a trading volume of 200,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,220. Avaya has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.28 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avaya will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Avaya by 7.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Analyst Recommendations for Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit