Brokerages Set Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) PT at $20.21

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.21.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.32. The company had a trading volume of 200,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,220. Avaya has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.28 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avaya will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Avaya by 7.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

