Brokerages Set Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Target Price at $27.00

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 170,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,571,333 shares of company stock valued at $68,180,610 in the last ninety days. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 23.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.79. 181,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $32.38.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $72.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. Research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

