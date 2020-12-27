Brokerages Set I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) PT at $32.40

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research cut I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of I-Mab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in I-Mab by 4,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

