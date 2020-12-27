Brokerages Set MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) PT at $23.10

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised MasterCraft Boat from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised MasterCraft Boat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter worth $4,887,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth $2,344,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter worth $2,381,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 22.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 666,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 124,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 19.7% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 89,719 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCFT opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.83 million, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.17 million. Research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.