Brokerages Set Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Target Price at $28.75

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OPI. ValuEngine upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.27 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 11.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 22.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,197 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth $2,477,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.