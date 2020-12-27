Brokerages Set Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target at $26.13

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.13.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other Plug Power news, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $44,256,435.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,248,558.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $2,253,324.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 522,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,138,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,200,595 shares of company stock worth $68,148,627. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $551,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,118 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7,984.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,180,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,345 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 4,712.5% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,768,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,216 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3,217.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,404 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,512 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUG traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,919,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,687,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

