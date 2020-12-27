Brokerages Set Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Target Price at $23.00

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $48,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,651.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,926.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $488,950. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at about $10,667,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $46,012,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $2,667,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWBI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,943. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.99 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

